Serial Scammer Took Advantage Of His Landlord’s Absence, But Karma Finally Showed Up With A Debt He Couldn’t Dodge

Some people think they can hustle their way through life, but every con eventually meets their match.

After being burned by their shifty tenant, one veteran made sure his schemes finally caught up to him — first in a hospital bed, then in the courtroom.

Getting revenge on my room mate that rented out space in my home while I was fighting in the first “GULF WAR”. I owned a duplex and lived in the front unit. I rented my finished basement to a guy — let’s call him Hulk — who was basically a con man. I was shipped out to the Gulf the day after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. I was gone fighting the Gulf War for 7.5 months.

It turns out Hulk wasn’t the most reliable tenant.

While I was gone, Hulk rented out my bedroom, guest room, sofa, and even some floor space to a bunch of his loser friends. Things were broken and missing when I got back. I kicked him out.

He had a way of getting himself into constant trouble.

While I was away, Hulk picked a fight in a bar with a 70+ year-old man. They went out to the parking lot, and Hulk took a swing at the old man.

But he had picked the wrong fight.

He woke up three days later in the ICU of the local hospital. The little old man? He was a retired union enforcer.

Hulk had no health insurance.

So he did what he did best.

He sued both the bar and the old man. Frivolous lawsuits were part of his income. The civil suit against the little old man was dismissed with prejudice by the judge. However, the bar’s insurance agreed to pay Hulk $25,000. Hulk owed the hospital $38,000.

But his veteran landlord wasn’t going to let him off that easy.

I happened to know one of the ladies who worked in the hospital’s collections office. I told her the name of the bar, the attorney, the insurance company, and the amount of the $25,000 settlement. The Hulk is still trying to figure out how the hospital found out about the settlement and garnished it. This was just one of many ways I got petty revenge on the Hulk. Tick off the wrong person, and bad doo-doo does occur.

Hulk may have thought he could outsmart everyone, but he couldn’t outrun karma.

His lawsuits flopped, his hospital bill grew, and his payout vanished into thin air.

Turns out, even the best con man can’t outrun their debts forever.

