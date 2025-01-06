A Shipt Delivery Driver Talked About His Interesting Experience At A Grocery Store. – ‘This isn’t going to get better any time soon.’

Is the economy good or bad?

Well, I guess it depends on who you talk to…

A man who works as a Shipt delivery driver took to TikTok and told viewers about the experience he had recently at a grocery store and why it concerned him.

The man told viewers, “So, I run grocery delivery as my side hustle to help offset the cost of…everything. And I’m in the store today, and I’m shopping around, and I’m noticing that it seems like every other person is using the same app as me.”

The man added, “So it’s just, you know, a clear sign. You know, things are going, like, super well when everybody at the store is shopping for someone else.”

The text overlay on his video refers to his take on the current economy and reads, “This isn’t going to get better any time soon, is it?”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer asked a question.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And one person spoke up.

Well, that’s unusual…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!