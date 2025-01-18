A Shopper Learned That She’d Been Pronouncing A Food Item Wrong Her Whole Life

Hey, we all make mistakes…

Don’t beat yourself up about it!

And, in the spirit of full disclosure, I used to make the same mistake as the woman you’re about to meet.

Her name is Cara and she told TikTok viewers why she was embarrassed after a recent trip to a grocery store.

Cara said, “Tell me why I’m at Target and I went to get ice cream and my mind just got freaking blown, and apparently I’m an idiot.”

She showed viewers a container of sherbet and said, “You mean to tell me I’ve been on this earth for 33 years, and I’ve called it “sherbert” for 33 years, and it is sherbet?”

Cara continued, “I had no idea. You know what else I didn’t know, ‘all of the sudden.’ I say ‘all of the sudden,’ like, I’ve always said ‘all of the sudden,’ and I got corrected three different times yesterday when I said that.”

She added, “If that’s the case, I’ve been out here talking stupid for a long time.”

Well, don’t be too hard on yourself…

Check out the video.

She was pretty embarrassed about it…

