Sam’s Club Shopper Wasn’t Happy With The Crate Of Canada Dry Drinks She Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, if you buy products by the dozens, you might end up with some surprises…

And not all of them will be good…

A woman named Naomi posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was disappointed in the package of Canada Dry drinks she bought from a Sam’s Club store.

Naomi said, “So I thought I bought this 36-pack of ginger ale from Sam’s Club, right?”

She continued, “And I was cleaning them off to put them in a refrigerator and…What?”

Naomi told viewers that some of the cans she bought were empty…five of them, in fact.

She asked, “What’s going on? What?”

Check out the video.

Whats going onnnn @canadadry @Sam’s Club

Naomi posted a follow-up video and it seems that things didn’t get any better.

Some of the other cans she bought were only half-full.

Check out what she had to say.

Replying to @SHKY🤍 insaneeee

Here’s how viewers reacted.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer has been there…

And one TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Buying in bulk can be risky…

But it can pay off, too!

