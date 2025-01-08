A Starbucks Barista Shared Two Things That Really Annoy Her About Her Job
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re a Starbucks customer, you need to listen to what this woman has to say…
She works at the coffee chain as a barista and she took to TikTok to complain about a few things that really grind her gears when she’s at work.
First, she said that customers who request a double-toasted grilled cheese are way off base and she called it “a literal hazard.”
When she took the sandwich out of the grill, she wrote in a text overlay, “this grease is LAVA.”
But she wasn’t done yet!
She also showed viewers the various drink additions and said there are “too many toppings to sort through.”
I think she might want to start looking for a new job…
Check out the video.
@baristacado
this could be a never ending series tbh #starbucks #barista
This is news to me…
