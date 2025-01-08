January 8, 2025 at 6:49 am

A Starbucks Barista Shared Two Things That Really Annoy Her About Her Job

If you’re a Starbucks customer, you need to listen to what this woman has to say…

She works at the coffee chain as a barista and she took to TikTok to complain about a few things that really grind her gears when she’s at work.

First, she said that customers who request a double-toasted grilled cheese are way off base and she called it “a literal hazard.”

When she took the sandwich out of the grill, she wrote in a text overlay, “this grease is LAVA.”

But she wasn’t done yet!

She also showed viewers the various drink additions and said there are “too many toppings to sort through.”

I think she might want to start looking for a new job…

Check out the video.

@baristacado

this could be a never ending series tbh #starbucks #barista

♬ original sound – Nintendo – Nintendo

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This is news to me…

