A Starbucks Customer Was Embarrassed About Her Interaction With A Barista

We all have embarrassing moments at businesses from time to time…

And you can’t beat yourselves up about it!

But it sounds like this woman might want to avoid this particular Starbucks location for a while.

Her name is Hannah and she posted a video on TikTok and talked about the experience that left her hanging her head in shame.

Hannah said, “I just embarrassed myself at Starbucks and I will probably never go back in there, but I ordered a drink and whenever I got it, it had something blue on the lid.”

She continued, “I’m like, okay, that looks a little weird. It looked like it was paper, maybe something like that. So I just wiped it off, and I’m about to drink my drink and then I look inside of it and I’m like, wait, there’s something on the inside too, like that’s weird, there’s something on the outside, something on the inside, and I just had this bright idea. I’m just going to go back in.”

Hannah continued, “I never go back in, okay? You could spit in my cup and I could see the spot and I’d be like, it’s fine, but for some reason today I’m like okay, I bought this drink, I’m going to go back in and I’m going to tell them that there was something blue on the inside and blue on the outside. So I get up there, I’m talking to the cashier, and I’m like, ‘There’s something in my drink.’”

Hannah explained, “And he says, ‘I think it’s your straw.’ I said, ‘Sir, you’re absolutely right, it is my straw, and I’m so sorry.’ I left, and I’ll never go back in there again, because that’s embarrassing. I literally thought there was something in my drink, it was just a straw. He was very kind about it though, but I’ll never stop thinking about that, so that’s how my day is going.”

Doh!

Here’s the video.

She’ll never go into that Starbucks again…

This is so hilariously awkward.

