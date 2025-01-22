A Traveler Said It’s Important To Clean Jacuzzis At Hotels Before Using Them

After watching this video, you might want to start traveling with bleach.

A TikTokker named Mitch posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they can clean jacuzzi tubs in hotel rooms before using them.

Mitch filmed the video in a hotel room and he poured bleach from a bottle into the jacuzzi tub. He said people should let hot water run for a while after dumping the bleach and added, “So there ain’t no reason to end up with staph infection and whatever else. You know the hotels don’t clean those.”

Mitch drained the water from the tub, refilled it with water, and then turned on the jacuzzi jets.

He said, “But those are good tips for you if you get a hotel room with a jacuzzi in it.”

He might be on to something…

