January 6, 2025 at 2:49 pm

A Walmart Shopper Talked About The Store’s New “Affordable Gourmet” Food Brand

by Matthew Gilligan

I’m gonna be honest…I didn’t even know this existed.

In April 2024, Walmart launched its Bettergoods brand, which is marketed as “affordable gourmet” food.

A TikTokker named Jill took to TikTok to talk about the brand and its effect on Walmart stores.

Jill said, “I’m at Walmart and have y’all heard about how Walmart is about to start charging people to check themselves out? You’re gonna have to have a membership to checkout.”

She added, “Well, I’ll tell you why. It’s because they have this new Bettergoods. Seven dollars and fifty cents for this. Who’s buying this?”

She continued, “They have taken over all of the nut aisle. This is all Walmart brand. Who is paying this price, y’all? I don’t know, about you but I’m not paying six dollars for this” as she held a bag of okra chips.

Jill added, “Walmart said they’re trying to fill a demographic when they came out with the Bettergoods brand. If it’s gonna cost me more for you to make then, I don’t need it. Nobody wants it.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person is OVER IT.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Have you given this brand a shot yet?

