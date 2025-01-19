After Getting Engaged On A Trip For Her Brother’s Wedding, Her Brother Got Upset And Claimed She Was Trying To Steal His Big Event

Getting married is an occasion for celebration for the entire family.

What would you do if your sibling had a destination wedding and your boyfriend proposed to you several days after the wedding while on that trip, and then your sibling got angry?

That is what the couple in this story is dealing with, and they aren’t sure if they did something wrong by getting engaged on this trip.

AITA for getting engaged after my brother’s wedding? My brother and his now wife got married three days ago.

A very small destination ceremony under 15 people total.

My now fiancé and I extended our trip after everyone went home and spent a couple of days exploring the Grand Canyon, a couple hours north of the wedding, where he proposed.

When I shared the news with my brother and now SIL, he responded with hostility saying that it looked like we were competing. I apologized, quickly realizing that he was advocating for my SIL and that she felt hurt (although I’m truly failing to understand why).

I also texted her a separate apology and explained that it was not our intent to encroach and just wanted to share the news with family and that it’s my belief that there’s room for happiness for everyone. She did not respond. In response to my apology, my brother doubled down and said the timing and location were hurtful and that we shouldn’t planned around the wedding.

This couple did nothing wrong.

Her brother and sister-in-law need to get over it.

