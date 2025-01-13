After His Neighbor Kept Piling Up Tons Of Garbage Along A Wall, This Grandpa Had The Wall Destroyed And The Neighbor’s Yard Quickly Flooded

When you live way out in the country, you have to learn to get along with your neighbors.

What would you do if your neighbor held a grudge against you for not buying his property, so he did everything he could to ruin yours?

That is what happened to the man in this story, so when things got really bad, he just followed the county requirements and watched what happened.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

My grandpa destroys a wall and crazy neighbor pays for it. Before I was born, my grandpa had just retired and decided he is going to live in a a middle of a mountain that is in the middle of nowhere. He bought a piece of land far away from any city or village and started building a house. His only neighbors were an old lady and a crazy idiot. After half a year he decided to permanently move in there and started building more and more things to accommodate himself, one of the things he built were a wall around his property and an outdoor toilet (this will be important later on).

I wouldn’t want to mess with a crazy neighbor.

During this time his crazy neighbor was trying to sell property, my grandpa offered to buy it from him but the guy declined asking for 10 times more than my grandfather offered. They got into a sort of an argument and ended all communication. Now the crazy guy was out to get my grandpa.

Why do people have to call the cops on everything?

He would call communal services and make police officers and inspectors come on a 2 hour ride for every possible thing he could. We are talking about stuff like leaving a dog without the leash in a walled-off backyard or having leftover building materials on road (which my grandpa also built, before that they had a dirt road.) Now my grandpa did not mind.

At least he has an ally in the lady.

But every time police was involved they had to go over the backyard belonging to the old lady since works were going on and crazy neighbor sealed off a gate connecting his and my grandpas property with garbage. It did not look nice, or smell nice, but my grandpa was busy with other stuff to keep removing it every night, only for the guy to rebuild it next morning. Even though my grandpa did not care, the lady did, and she was on my grandpas side. So, one day when the officers came she asked a couple of questions to these lovely people. She then contacts my grandpa.

She is a great ally.

She learned 2 things. First of all since the wall was built on my grandfathers land, he had all the rights to it, he could destroy it completely if he wanted. Second, filling a gate in the wall with junk was illegal, but my grandfather did not have right to build a gate into someone elses yard without explicit permission either, and pursuing it in court would only end up with having to seal it off. She informs my grandpa about all of this and soon they hatch a plan.

This is getting good!

They wait for 2-3 months for heavy autumn rains to start drowning the land, then old lady files a formal complaint about the smell of the garbage. My granpa pleads guilty and signs off a document that legally forces him to destroy the gate and remove the garbage from it. Now the very same day my grandpa signs off on the documents, the biggest storms of year starts. It rained for 7 days before inspectors could come to remove the garbage and the gate. Now my grandfather had previously cemented 3 of the 4 drains that were built in the wall. This plus the mountain being steep resulted in wall acting like a dam for all the water that was coming in.

You can’t stop water.

Almost entire yard was filled with water, eventually even lifting everything up from the outdoor toilet my grandfather built.

His neighbor tried everything he could to stop the inspectors from destroying that garbage filled gate. He pleaded and pleaded, but he could do nothing. He did not own the wall, and he was the one making all the communal calls, and the inspectors grew to hate him. Furthermore my grandfather had pleaded guilty, meaning that any form of complaint on the decision of the court from a 3rd party was impossible and deemed invalid at this point.

They certainly enjoyed watching the destruction!

After the inspectors removed the gate a small sea of garbage, construction materials and water poured into the yard of the jerk and he ended up watching the water destroy his entire yard, all while my grandpa and nice old lady were drinking tea from her balcony. Today while telling me the story he told me: “I felt like god unleashing the flood upon the sinful world back then.” Which made me chuckle because I know he is an atheist like me. Aftermath was even better. Needless to say, the guy needed to pay thousands to repair all the water damage and cleaning he had to do, all the while my grandfathers and old ladys house were completely untouched by any of it since they were on a lot higher ground.

He really dug his own grave here.

The best part is that since he admitted he was the one filling the gate with garbage to the inspectors, they made a note of that and some time later he received a written order from the court that he had to repay my grandpa for any property damage because of that. He ended up going to court, losing (after the old lady testified in my grandfathers favor) and having to rebuild the gate that was destroyed along with all the court fees. The guy moved out as soon as he could, and from what the new owner said, he sold it for less than half of what my grandfather offered him.

I love it when bad neighbors get what is coming to them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say.

Good idea, grandpa could have gotten more land at a great price.

Yeah, grandpa got some great revenge.

Maybe this would have been smarter.

Grandpa was just being a good neighbor, right?

LOL – Exactly.

Grandpa really rained down revenge on his neighbor.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.