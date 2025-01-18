Her Sister Lost 75 Pounds And Asked The Bride To Be A Bridesmaid, But She Didn’t Want To Buy The Dress For Her Until She Lost More Weight

Losing weight takes hard work and dedication, but it comes with many great benefits.

What would you do if you were in the middle of a very successful weight loss journey, and your sister asked you to pause it to make it more convenient for her wedding?

That is what the woman in this story is experiencing, and now she and her sister are fighting about it.

AITA for refusing to buy a bridesmaid’s dress until I get closer to my goal weight? My (28F) sister “Bri” 29F is getting married a year from now. Recently, she reached out to ask me to be a bridesmaid. I was surprised because Bri and I aren’t super close, but I was happy to be a part of her special day.

I used to be extremely overweight, and last year I decided to take control of my health and lost 75 pounds. I’m much happier and healthier than I was, but I’d still like to lose another 60. This became complicated when Bri sent us a link to the dress she wanted us to buy. I’ve never been a bridesmaid, but apparently it is common for brides to ask their bridesmaids to buy their own dress. Still, the dress she requested costed $300, which seemed pricey to me. Bri has asked us to order the dress within a couple of weeks, as it’s popular and she’s worried it will sell out.

I called Bri and told her I am on a weightloss journey and am not buying clothes, until I get closer to my goal weight unless they’re from Goodwill or Walmart or something. Bri seemed really upset by this–she asked if I could just purchase the size I am now and have it be loose at the wedding. I told her I plan on being almost 60 pounds lighter by the wedding, so the dress won’t be loose–it will literally fall off. Bri asked then if I could slow down my weight loss until after the wedding so the dress would fit. I told her absolutely not. I feel amazing and I’m already losing at a slow and steady pace.

I presented Bri with three solutions: 1–I can wait to buy the dress until closer to the wedding, as I requested, 2–she can buy me the dress now with her money, or 3–I drop out of the bridal party, since she probably has people she’s closer with than me anyway. Bri did not seem keen on any of these options–even removing me from the bridal party. She told me I was ruining her big day and that it’s about her, not me, so why does it matter if I wear a dress that’s a little loose?

I hung up after that to give Bri some time to cool off, but then I got a call from my mother telling me what a horrible sister I was and how selfish I was for not just ordering the bridesmaid’s dress. She reiterated how it’s Bri’s day, not mine, and when I have my own wedding I can do things exactly how I want. To be truthful, I am finally starting to feel confident and to like how I look. Before I started losing weight, I wouldn’t have cared if I wore a too-loose dress because I was “fat and ugly” anyway. Now, even though I only buy dirt-cheap clothes, I make sure to buy clothes that flatter me and accentuate my curves. I put a lot more effort into hair, makeup, and overall presentation.

So yes, even though it is not my wedding, this will probably be the first formal event I go to after having lost weight, and I know lots of pictures will be taken. I want to look my best for these photos because I know I will look back on them and remember how hard I worked to get there. Does this make me selfish? AITA?

