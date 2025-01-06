January 6, 2025 at 6:49 pm

Amazon Worker Explained Why People Shouldn’t Put Packages On Their Counters Or Beds By Showing Her Hands

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@aayyeelex

Another day, another Amazon horror story.

A person who drives for Amazon named Alex posted a video and explained why they think folks shouldn’t put packages they get delivered on their counters or beds.

Source: TikTok

Alex told viewers, “As someone who works for Amazon, stop putting your boxes on your bed and your counters.”

Source: TikTok

Alex then showed viewers one of their hands and let’s just say that it was DIRTY.

Alex said, “This is about 20 to 25 stops. It’s kind of gross.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@aayyeelex

FOR YOU🏃🏽 #fyp #amazondriver #foryou

♬ original sound – aayyeelex

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this individual shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

The more you know…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter