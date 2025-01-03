An Amazon Worker Joked About Why People Get Their Packages Late During the Holidays. – ‘Sorry, we will do it later.’

I didn’t know Amazon warehouses looked like this!

A TikTokker named Huck posted a video and showed viewers why some of your packages might not show up on time this holiday season…

Huck showed viewers an Amazon warehouse that looks like a pretty sweet place to work!

There are ping pong tables, foosball tables, and all kinds of fun and games for employees to use on their breaks.

And then Huck dropped the truth on viewers.

The text overlay on the video reads, “For everyone wondering why your package is late. Sorry, we will do it later.”

I knew it!

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer sounds jealous…

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And one viewer spoke up.

This makes perfect sense.

