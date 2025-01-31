An Amazon Worker Was Questioned By A Customer Because He Was Delivering Packages In A U-Haul Truck

I don’t care if my packages are delivered in rickshaws, as long as they get here, I’m happy!

But some people have to make everything complicated…

An Amazon delivery driver named Trey posted a video on TikTok and told viewers a story about a customer who gave him a hard time because he wasn’t delivering packages in a traditional Amazon vehicle.

Trey said, “So I just had a customer ask me, ‘Was I really Amazon?’ because I pulled up in a U-Haul van.”

He continued, “Like, why does it matter what I drive as long as you get your packages? I’m wearing the Amazon colors.”

Trey said he was wearing sweatpants and that might’ve made the customer suspicious, but he added, “Why does it matter as long as you get your packages?”

Good question!

Check out the video.

Hey, whatever works, right?!?!

You gotta get the job done.

