An IHOP Customer Timed His Server Because He Was Getting Poor Service. – ‘It’s crazy how restaurants workers will treat you so bad.’

A TikTokker posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unusual thing he did while he and friends dined at an IHOP restaurant.

Yes, friends, this fella decided to bust out a timer because he wasn’t thrilled with the service he received.

The text overlay on the video reads, “We timed the IHOP worker and see how fast she will give us the check after poor service.”

He told viewers, “We at IHOP. This lady gave us terrible service so we finna time her.”

One of the man’s friends could be seen using his phone to time the server and the TikTokker said, “And see how fast. You know when you gotta ask for the checks? We gonna see how fast she give us them checks after giving us terrible service. Y’all stay tuned.”

The server brought the table their checks and the TikTokker said, “Appreciate you.”

The time it took for her to get them their checks?

15 seconds.

The man who filmed the video said it took him 10 minutes to get syrup during his meal.

In the video’s comments, he wrote, “It’s crazy how restaurants workers will treat you so bad. You can literally ask them for stuff they will take minutes to get it for you. But when its time to pay they be on it.”

Take a look at the video.

@clout_tris Its crazy how restaurants workers will treat u so bad .. you can literally ask them for stuff they will take minutes to get it for you but when its tike to pay they be on it 😂😂😭💯 #fypシ #fyp #relatable #restaurant #ihop ♬ original sound – Tmoney💯

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

