Angel Falls Is The Tallest Uninterrupted Waterfall In The World And The Inspiration For Paradise Falls In The Pixar Film “Up”

The world is full of natural beauty. While many things in nature are beautiful, few compare to a waterfall. There is just something about waterfalls that most people seem to be naturally attracted to. This is why they have become so popular as tourist destinations around the world.

If you love these natural wonders and want to see the tallest uninterrupted waterfall in the world, you’ll need to book a trip to Venezuela.

The waterfall that holds this distinction is known as Kerepakupai Meru, though it is better known as Angel Falls. First found (and widely discussed) in 1937 when American pilot Jimmie Angel got caught in the region due to a bad landing, these falls have been visited by millions over the years.

This waterfall was officially named Angel Falls until 2011 when the then President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez changed the official name to what it was known as by indigenous people. When he made the change, he commented:

“This is ours, long before Angel arrived there.”

Whatever you call it, these falls are absolutely iconic. In addition to being a major tourist destination, Angel Falls were the inspiration for Paradise Falls in the popular Pixar film, “Up.”

Angel Falls has a drop of an impressive 807 meters (2648 feet). This is so high that the water turns into mist before it even hits the bottom of the canyon below. The amount of water that goes over these falls is small compared to many other waterfalls at only 14 cubic meters (500 cubic feet) per second. Despite this, however, the falls are beautifully visible from throughout the forested area below, and even from many places up on top of the cliff where it originates.

If you are a waterfall enthusiast, make sure that this beautiful natural wonder is on your list to see.

