Armored Truck Driver Ignores Requests To Stop Blocking Handicapped Spots And Ends Up With Multiple Parking Fines

Armored truck drivers may deal with high-stakes deliveries, but that doesn’t mean they’re above basic parking rules.

So, what would you do if someone repeatedly took up all the handicapped parking spots at your workplace, even after being asked to stop? Would you let it go? Or would you take action to make sure they followed the rules?

In the following story, one dispensary employee deals with this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s how it went down.

Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law I worked for a dispensary, and we handled a lot of cash. So, every morning and sometimes 2-3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive and deliver change or pick up the safe contents. As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicapped parking spots. There were only 3 for the whole building, yet the morning armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three spots. The morning delivery took the longest, which often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots.

This is where the driver learned the hard way.

After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem. His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself. So I did: the parking enforcement sent two people to our location, and when he pulled his van into place as usual across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him and wrote him a total of 5 infractions. Shortly after, we switched companies, which was probably unrelated, but I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.

Bravo! That driver needed to learn some manners.

Hopefully, he lost his job. It takes a really selfish person to block not one but three handicapped parking spots.

