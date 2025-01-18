Assistant Manager Quits After Being Passed Over For Promotion, And Forces Incompetent Boss To Cancel Their Vacation And Work Instead

Getting passed over for a promotion is frustrating enough, but working under someone completely unqualified for the role can make it even more unbearable.

No vacation for you! I worked as an assistant manager at a corporate gas station, and they would use me as acting manager for other stores if theirs was sick or on vacation. My manager was leaving, and I was used to cover the store when she left, knowing I was most likely finally getting promoted to manager at my own store and so happy. I had worked so hard to move up in the 4 years I was there, and I knew how to do EVERYTHING. I also had great walk-the-store ratings. After two weeks of hearing nothing, they throw this guy in my store and make him manager. He knows nothing, and we find out – he’s ******* one of the HR ladies at corporate and needed a job.

Working with him is misery; he makes me do everything he doesn’t want (but needs to learn) how to do and is a complete **** about it. A few months go by of this, and we get our quarterly rating – and it’s 20 points below my store’s usual average. He blamed it 100% on me and told me that if it continues he’s going to fire me – which I laughed at. Corporate hires and fires managers, even assistants and I told him he has no authority to do so and take it up with them because my store never scored so low until he showed up. He decided he didn’t like my truthful outburst and told me he needed to leave early and get ready for his weekend in Cape Cod, and that I needed to do the huge order for the store before I left today (it was a Friday) in a vain attempt to punish me.

I smiled and told him sure. I did the order. I did it completely and perfectly. Then I went into the office, typed up a resignation letter and left it on the desk. When he stopped in Saturday morning expecting an already made deposit to take to the bank and saw my letter instead – he called me and ask if I really wasn’t coming in this weekend, if I was serious about quitting and not giving 2 weeks. I laughed and hung up. He had to cancel his weekend trip and instead spend it working and putting away the order he made me do Friday 😘

It takes a lot of nerve to threaten someone, especially when you don’t even want to do your job.

