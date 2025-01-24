Barnes & Noble Worker Got A Customer Who Wanted To Return A Book From 2011, So She Called Her Manager

Are there time limits to return items to stores?

Well, I guess it depends on what store you’re talking about…

A woman named Tala posted a video on TikTok and shared a surprising story about a customer who brought a pretty old item to return to the Barnes & Noble store where she works.

Tala’s text overlay reads, “Working in retail is so weird cuz wdym someone just brought back a return from 2011?”

She then showed viewers a receipt from all the back in 2011 that a customer brought into her store.

In a comment, Tala said that the receipt was flagged because of how long ago the item was purchased, but, she added, “My manager made an exception ‘just this once.’”

Check out the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a crazy memory.

And one person spoke up.

Hang on to those receipts, friends!

