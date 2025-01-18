Boss Fires Sick Employee During Two-Week Notice, But They End Up Doing His Job And The Controller’s Months Later

Sometimes, karma works its magic without any intervention needed.

So, what would you do if your boss let you go early while you were sick in bed, worried about your wife’s health, and finishing out your two weeks’ notice?

Would you fight for the respect you deserve?

Or would you let their decision backfire on its own?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation, but instead of retaliation, he lets everything play out naturally.

Here’s the full story.

Didn’t Have to Do a Thing I worked for this company as a manager in their accounting department. They paid pretty low, but it was enough for me. They were flexible as I started my business and very supportive. I even catered their event once with my new business, during work hours. Eventually, it became too time-consuming, and I had to quit my job to grow my business. My wife had some Drs appointments scheduled for months in advance, and we were worried about something being cancer on her. Long story short, I got a cold during my two-week notice and texted my boss that I’d be working from home so as not to infect anyone.

The boss did it to herself.

While I was waiting to hear if my wife had cancer, while laying sick in bed, my boss texted me to let me know they were letting me go early. Like, multiple days early. I had to argue with her to allow me back in the building to pick up my things and say goodbye to my teams. After I left, they posted my job on Indeed. This was back in July, and guess who still has not found a replacement for their severely underpaid and understaffed department? My ex-boss is currently doing my job and the job of the controller because we quit at the same time. It was pretty wild.

Well done! It seems like that worked out in his favor.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit relate to this situation.

This person had a similar experience.

Great idea!

This person kind of wants him to call about the job.

These are very nice words.

It serves the manager right!

She would’ve been better off just letting his two weeks play out rather than being so vindictive.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.