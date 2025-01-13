Boyfriend Takes Over Girlfriend’s PS4 And Wants To Sell It To Buy A PS5. Now She’s Worried She’ll Never Get To Game Again.

Sharing hobbies can bring couples together, but sometimes, it can also tear them apart.

What would you do if you owned a gaming console that you barely got to use anymore because your partner spent all of their free time using it?

Now imagine they wanted to sell it to help buy an upgraded console, one they’d probably take over even more. Would you agree to the upgrade? Or would you stand your ground and keep what’s yours?

AITA for not allowing my boyfriend to sell my PS4 to buy a PS5 for “us”? I, 22(F), and my boyfriend, 27(m), are both gamers. We have been dating for 4 years now, we live together, and are basically attached at the hip. I love him, but one problem. I was a gamer before I met him, he lost his console a few months prior to us getting together, so when we started dating I allowed him to play on mine as much as he wanted. At first, it wasn’t an issue for me, but as time went on, he hogs the thing. He plays every single chance he gets every day.

It’s not that he is neglecting his responsibilities, we clean and cook together, we both work fulltime… but when we’re done he hops onto my PS4 and goes ham. Whenever I ask if I can play, there’s always this attitude. He sits, arms folded. I can see him constantly shaking his head in my peripherals, huffing the whole time. This completely ruins my entire mood every time, so I give the controller back, and suddenly he is super happy again, nothing wrong. He says the ones I play are boring to watch- mostly Dragon’s Dogma, which I have played for years and is my comfort game-(Because he doesn’t understand the game or storyline even when I’ve tried explaining it to him, he only likes FPS and hunting games, which I have played on occasion because he asked me to play it with him… but really not my cup of tea).

He wants to buy a PS5, which I was excited about since I thought he finally saved enough for it, and I’d get to play on my console again without having to ask or feel guilty. But then he got confused and said he wants to sell mine to have enough to buy the new one. Gaming is a hobby I love and have done for years before I’d even met him, so I don’t want to take that away from him. We can’t afford a second console without selling the first, but in the last 4 years, I barely get to play on a console that I own. And I think this is only gonna get worse once he gets the new one (Since he will be contributing the most money towards it)

I had a mental breakdown about this and went nonverbal for a while. He can’t understand why I’m being so “Emotional” about it. When I tried telling him it’s because it won’t belong to me, so I think he’ll allow me to play on it even less, he got mad. AITA?

