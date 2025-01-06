Car Expert Talked About Five Things Car Owners Shouldn’t Do. – ‘Let the RPMs go down, then drive. It’s simple.’

Car owners…this one’s for you!

A man named Bev took to TikTok and shared five tips he thinks folks need to be aware of when it comes to their vehicles.

Bev told viewers, “I don’t care what they say. 100 degrees outside, negative 100 degrees outside. Just please wait there for five minutes.

He added, “Let the RPMs go down, then drive. It’s simple. It’s preventative and you should do it.”

Bev had four other tips for drivers.

Next up was not letting your car idle for a long time.

Then he was people shouldn’t turn up the air conditioning in their cars all the way as soon as they get into their vehicles.

Bev then added that folks shouldn’t overfill their gas tanks.

And finally, he said that people shouldn’t let their cars run completely out of gas.

