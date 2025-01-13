Children At A School Event Ask For A Cup Of Whipped Cream, But When A Volunteer Said “No” Because They Might Run Out, Children Walked Away Mad

It’s normal for children to ask for things they want; however, they have to learn that they can’t always have what they want.

They need to learn to accept that.

This mom shares an experience at a school event where she had to say “no” to many kids and parents asking for a cup of whipped cream. She felt so bad about saying “no,” that she wondered if she did something wrong.

Read the full story below.

AITA for telling a child no? Recently, at a school event, the teacher asked if the parent group I’m a part of could provide cookies and cocoa. I thought it might be nice to also provide things to add to the cocoa. In this case, marshmallows, whipped cream, and sprinkles.

One of the children asked for a cup of whipped cream.

I had a child tell me that she doesn’t drink cocoa, and asked for just a cup of whipped cream. She and her friends were the first in line. As she ate the chocolate chip cookies, I’m fairly certain it wasn’t an allergy to chocolate. Just a preference to not drink cocoa.

This mom said no to all of the kids wanting to have whipped cream.

As soon as she asked, the five other kids wanted to have just a cup of the whipped cream, too. So I could see where this would end up. So I told her no, that I was sorry, I only had a limited supply of the whipped cream. And if I told her yes, I’d have to let everyone do it, too. And the people behind her in line wouldn’t have the cream to add to their cocoa.

The kid walked away mad.

I offered her a cup to grab some water, but she stomped away mad. Five minutes later, her mom came up and asked for a cup of whipped cream. And there was another immediate chorus of people wanting cups of whipped cream, too. So I explained again about the whipped cream, and the people in line, including the mom, stomped away mad.

She explained it again to parents asking the same thing for their kids.

A teacher who was attending the event with her child came up and asked, with the predictable round of “me, too.” I, again, explained the same thing. There is still a line out the door and down the hall, and we only having a certain amount of whipped cream available. If I say yes to this child, I’ll have to let everyone get cups of cream, too, so I was sorry, but the answer is no.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong in saying no to all these kids and parents.

When this teacher caught me with my back turned, she took the whipped cream anyway and gave it to the child. Which started an avalanche of folks wanting the same thing. So I kept having to say “Sorry, no” for the next 45 minutes until everyone had made it through the line. I will say that we didn’t end up running out, but the last person to use it got the very last bit out of the last can. So AITA for saying no, and for being mad at that person doing it anyway?

Sounds like bringing whipped cream really backfired!

That teacher was teaching entitlement.

