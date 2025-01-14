Couple Wants To Save Money By Only Serving Water At Their Wedding Reception, But Their Family Isn’t Happy About Their Cheap Plans

Weddings are expensive and a lot of people cut the budget by making compromises.

Having a dry wedding is probably not a welcome compromise. See why this couple only want water served at their reception.

AITA for having a dry wedding and serving only water for drinks? My partner and I are getting married later this year. Each of our sides of the family are fairly big. It will be around 100-150 people total. My husband and I are paying for this all ourselves, as well as my grandma who said she doesn’t care one way or the other on this issue. She just loves weddings.

Here come the cost cutters!

We have a lot of kids in our family so we decided against making it child-free but we did decide to make it dry. So there will be no alcohol of any kind at our wedding. Honestly, this doesn’t have anything to do with there being kids there but due to the fact that my fiancé and I don’t drink. Nothing against people who do, it’s just not for us and we don’t want to. On top of that, we only really drink water. We rarely, if ever, drink soda so most of the time it’s only water with the occasional juice and milk. We don’t even drink coffee. So obviously the food (which is a part my grandma is not paying for) is going to be expensive for that many people. We are having our wedding catered so everyone will have a good choice of food to choose from but to drink only water will be provided.

This didn’t go over well…

We don’t want to have to pay for alcohol or soda, it is just an large added expense when we can just do filtered water for a MUCH cheaper cost.

Well, when family and friends found out being got angry. Some didn’t really care but some are really upset about it. Saying that I can just have an open bar so I don’t have to pay for drinks (we could, but still have to pay for the bartender and we just really don’t want to bother with alcohol there). Or we should at least have soda because how can we expect everyone to drink ONLY water? The kids will be upset. The wedding will be boring. That this is not how weddings work. Etc. So AITA? I didn’t think this would be a problem! It’s only water. I mean, don’t most people drink water everyday anyway? Should we pay the extra to have soda to make the family happy?

Here is what folks are saying.

It will be a running joke on holidays and special occasions.

It’s like they want to announce that they are cheap.

It sounds awkward, like a grade 6 dance.

I’m partial to a Coca Cola, myself.

Great examples as they go great with vodka if people want to bring in Mickeys.

Why don’t you just put “I’m cheap” on a sign?

