Customer Calls Out A Warranty Representative Over A $15 Headphone Payout, So They Call Her Back From A Pay Phone And Let Loose

Dealing with angry customers is never easy, but it’s even worse when the insults get personal, and there’s no way to defend yourself.

What if, after being cussed out and humiliated by a furious caller, you had the chance to get a little payback off the clock and on your own terms?

Would you let it go and move on?

Or would you seize the opportunity?

In the following story, one customer service rep deals with this very situation and couldn’t resist getting even.

Here’s what happened.

Old work @ home pettiness Around 2009/2010 I worked for a warranty adjudication company processing claims from home. I was processing a radio shack claim for broken headphones and the client was MAD that she would only receive a cash value payout of $15. She tore into me. She cussed me out, started getting personal, etc. I remained passive-aggressive/polite, and she hung up eventually.

Frustrated, they went on break and found a pay phone.

After the call, I wrote down her cell phone number and put myself on a 15-minute break. As soon as I went on break, I hurried down to the corner store pay phone, called her back, and went on the most petty tirade, giving her everything she dished out and more. She couldn’t get a word in. I ended the call with a solid “*****” and returned home victorious. I was in my early twenties at the time, and I’ve since learned to control myself, lol.

Wow! They put in a lot of effort to go off on her.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Agree!

She had to have known.

The story made this person laugh.

Great question.

She probably thought twice next time.

It’s never okay to go off on someone for just doing their job, so she definitely deserved to get put in her place.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.