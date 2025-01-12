January 11, 2025 at 10:48 pm

Customer Was Upset At A Mechanic Who Wanted To Inspect Her Car When She Only Wanted An Oil Change

by Matthew Gilligan

Some mechanics out there sure do like to try to upsell customers, huh?

A woman named Ronsina posted a video on TikTok and vented about the frustrating experience she had at an auto shop when she went in for an oil change…and only an oil change.

She said, “If I came in for an oil change, why do you have my cabin air filter in your hand? Why are you talking to me about some windshield wipers? We know what we need, okay?”

Ronsina added,  “This car barely got insurance on it.”

She’s speaking THE TRUTH.

Here’s the video.

@realronsina

♬ original sound – Real Ronsina

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Back off, sir!

