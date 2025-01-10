January 9, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Dad Shared The Keto Hack He Uses To Feed His Family Of Six At In-N-Out Burger

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@themilehams

Everybody’s looking to save money these days, right?

You better believe it!

A man named Josh posts videos on TikTok and tells viewers how he and his wife save money while eating out.

In this edition, he explained to viewers how he managed to feed his family of six at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

Source: TikTok

Josh told viewers, “I got a keto menu hack at In-N-Out. Can I get a double protein? No cheese. A double-flying Dutchman, grilled onions, and then can I do a side of lettuce with that?”

He added, “Single cheeseburger just meat and cheese. Lettuce on the side as well. Another single meat and cheese. Double animal, another double with just meat and cheese. Two fries and then one drink.”

The order continued, “We have two cheeseburgers. A double Animal, a double regular. Double protein style, plain Dutchman, two fry, medium drink, and some lettuce. So $36.32, total.”

Source: TikTok

Josh’s wife showed viewers the meals her kids ordered and said about one of them, “He’s making a salad over here.”

Josh added two burger patties to some lettuce and said, “Flying Dutchman, plop that right on top. With some spread.”

Josh’s wife said, “If you’re either Keto or gluten-free, this is for you.”

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@themilehams

Replying to @Natalie Family meal at In-N-Out PLUS keto or gluten free menu hack! #fyp #innout #menuhack #keto #glutenfree #familymeal #familydinner #innouthack #innoutketo #innoutglutenfree #eatgood #eatcheap #ketolife #restaurantketo #ketoatrestaurant #texas #dfw #burger #proteinstyle #animalstyle #flyingdutchman #secretmenu

♬ original sound – themilehams

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Well, this is interesting…

