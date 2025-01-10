Doctor Suggested A Cheap, Easy Alternative To Constantly Using Dry Eye Medication. – ‘Your eyes are now little greenhouses, and you’re just rebathing in your own moisture.’

Dry eyes are no fun!

And, as someone who stares at a computer for hours every day, I can tell you that the condition can be pretty irritating.

But fear no more, friends!

A doctor named Stanley posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about a cheap alternative to the pricey dry eye medications.

Stanley said, “About to poke at a multibillion-dollar industry. So I guess I got to be a little careful with my words here.”

A screenshot on his video reads, “The artificial tears market is expected to grow from $3.29 billion in 2023 to $5.74 billion by 2032.”

The doctor continued, “If you suffer from chronic dry eye and your doctor’s just telling you to take more artificial tears or they’re offering you some pharmaceutical eye drops or in-clinic procedures, I think you should hear this.”

He added, “We used to put moisture chambers, basically little swim goggles, over the faces of intubated patients. It acts like a barrier, preventing moisture loss from the surface of the eyes, eyelids, and skin.”

Stanley continued, “Your eyes are now little greenhouses, and you’re just rebathing in your own moisture. You wake up way more refreshed and less dependent on eye drops throughout the day.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Other drops and interventions still have their place i.e. inflammatory eye diseases. Read some moisture chamber reviews. Some people didn’t like the fit, others did, so buyer beware.”

Thanks, Doc!

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared a tip.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

No more dry eyes!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.