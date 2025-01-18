January 18, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Driver Shared The Strange Fact She Just Learned About Car Tires

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ramneekbhoday

As the old saying goes, you learn something new every day…

A woman named Ramneek posted a video on TikTok and admitted to viewers something she only recently learned about her car…and she seemed a bit embarrassed by it.

Source: TikTok

Ramneek stood by a pile of tires in a shop and told viewers that air is pumped into the space between tires and rims and that’s how we drive our cars!

She said, “Did you guys know, and maybe I’m just stupid?”

Source: TikTok

She added, “This whole time, I thought you were supposed to put air in the rubber.”

Hey, it’s okay!

We all make mistakes!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@ramneekbhoday

At least i know now 😂😂😂😂 #imjustagirl #tires #car #cargirl #tires #wintertires #lamborghini #honda #dumb

♬ original sound – Ramneek

Check out what viewers had to say.

One viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this individual was confused.

Source: TikTok

You learn something new every day!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter