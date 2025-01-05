Employee Decided To Use His Lunch Hour To Rest, So He Made Sure To Annoy His Manager When He Insisted They Have Lunch Together

Employees have different plans on how they want to spend their lunch hour.

While most of us would eat our lunch, others would go out and take a walk.

This man decided to nap in a cozy corner.

But when his manager told everyone to spend their lunchtime together, he thought of a way to annoy him.

Read the story below and find out what he did.

Watching you eat I was working in retail. I’ve gone across the state to help with a store remodel. The work was done overnight. Most of the employees were temps, mixed with a few experienced employees.

This man decided to use his lunch hour to take a nap.

Because we are not allowed to leave the store once the shift begin, we had paid lunches. Everyday, before the shift, I use my per diem to order a big dinner at a local steakhouse. My hotel serves breakfast, so at the end of my shift, I would eat there. By the time lunch rolled around, I wasn’t hungry, so I found a cozy corner and napped.

But his manager insisted that they take lunch together.

After a couple of days into the project, my manager insisted that we all take lunch together in the break room. They would not make an exception for me. And said we are not allowed to wander around the store unsupervised. So, I decided I would make him as uncomfortable as possible.

This man would do nothing but just watch his manager eat.

Every day at lunch, I would sit directly across from him not eating, not looking at my phone, not reading. Or anything else for that matter. I would watch him eat his lunch.

He eventually stopped doing on on the second week.

By day three, he begged me to stop. Even going so far as to bringing in homemade food that his wife made to share with me. He was a good dude and a good manager, so I gave him a pass for the second week I was there.

Haha! That was funny.

Let’s find out how other people reacted.

Delightfully petty, says this one.

This user thinks their boss was treating them like children.

Yes! This exactly.

Lastly, this person describes it as poor management.

Weird things happen when you force your employees to do something they don’t like.

That’s the way it goes!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.