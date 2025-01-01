Entire Family Is Staying At An Airbnb Together For Thanksgiving, But The Younger Brother Is Upset That His Sister And Her Husband Took The Master Bedroom

Traveling with family and all staying together in the same house sounds like it could either be a time to make wonderful memories or a recipe for disaster.

In today’s story, all the siblings and their families are staying together in an Airbnb, but one of the siblings is upset that he didn’t get the best bedroom in the house.

But is he just being a drama queen?

Let’s see how the drama unfolds…

AITA, Thanksgiving in an AirBnB with my family and all my in laws!! So my wife’s mother has ALS, and she wanted to spend Thanksgiving with her and her 2 brothers, their wives, and kids. This could be the last Thanksgivings she gets to share with her Mom and brothers all together. So we all decide to get a AirBNB for 5 days. As my wife’s brothers live in Illinois and my mother in law and us live in Florida.

There will be a lot of people in this Airbnb.

So the oldest brother’s wife books the place, something we all said looks good. Also to add, all 3 families, besides my wife’s mom has a dog. So in this house will be my family, my wife and I and 2 boys. My wife’s oldest brother and his wife along with 4 boys, then my wife’s youngest brother and his wife with a 1.5 yr old.

One family wants to call dibs on the master bedroom.

When we booked it, we had 3 weeks until check in. Four days before we check in, my wife’s oldest brother calls and says hey, younger brother’s wife says she is calling the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom, cause the 1.5 year old need the biggest bathroom to sleep in a pack in play. So the house has 1 king bed (which is the master bedroom) 2 queen beds. Then a room with bunk beds, a room with 2 single beds, and a room with 2 sets of bunk beds.

He is paying more than anyone else.

So to make this story short. My family is paying 1k, the oldest brother’s wife is paying 850, and the youngest brother who had the request is paying 400. Why the difference, us and oldest brother are staying Sunday-Friday the youngest is staying Tuesday to Friday. Both of the brother’s dogs are free, mine is $125, and still to this day I have yet found out why there dogs are free and mine is 125, oh ya cause only 2 dogs are free. So that’s why I’m paying the most.

Should the person who pays the most get the best room?

Well back to the request of room, my wife and I took the master room, and all hell broke loose. But AM I WRONG for taking the only king bed cause I’m paying $1000 or should the brother who is paying $400 and coming 2 days later get it.

I understand his logic, and it sounds like there are enough rooms that the pack n play could go somewhere else.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Maybe the younger brother could offer to pay more.

He shouldn’t be paying the entire dog fee.

It would’ve been a good idea to pick rooms before booking the Airbnb.

Hopefully they can move past this for the sake of their mother.

Next time, just book a house that can give everyone the accommodations they want/need.

