Ex-Husband Forgets To Update His DMV Email, And It Leads To Years Of Frustrating Registration Issues

Dealing with an ex can be exhausting, especially when they made your life miserable for years.

So, what would you do if you found a small, harmless way to make their life just a little more difficult?

Would you take the opportunity, knowing they’d be left scrambling?

Or let it go and move on completely?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision.

Here’s what she did.

Revenge on an Ex About 10 years ago, I divorced my verbally and emotionally abusive ex-husband, who put me through the wringer for 12 years. Shortly after divorcing, I received an email from our state’s DMV letting me know my registration was going to be due. Confused, I double-checked the vehicle and noticed my ex had purchased a new vehicle, but I never made sure the dealership had his email and not mine. (We purchased from this dealership in the past).

She simply followed directions in an email.

The email stated that if I sold the vehicle, all I had to do was click a link and mark it as sold so he would no longer receive reminders to register his vehicle. So that is what I did, and I repeated that for several years until our state changed the registration process. Knowing this man-child had to go into the DMV or make phone calls to handle this situation brought me great pleasure. He never did great when having to handle adult situations and would be quick to anger and start cursing at the person on the other end of the phone. My only regret is not thinking of the other person who had to endure him to correct the situation, but I hope they just hung up on him.

