Former Walmart Manager Explained Why The Store Has So Many Sales During The Holidays And How Shoppers Can Make An Impact

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@livingmoorelife

It’s always good to get inside info about how different businesses work, and the TikTokker you’re about to hear from was nice enough to spill the tea about how Walmart stores operate during the last quarter of the year.

And she oughta know…she used to work there!

The TikTokker said that Walmart stores are trying to see profit growth in the fourth quarter and added, “Right now they’re pushing to get those last few dollars.”

She explained that when merchandise isn’t sold as predicted, it will be heavily discounted so it can be taken off the floor.

She continued, “Otherwise, you’re going to see Walmart start to look like Dollar General stores.”

The woman added that Walmart stores are “thinly staffed” during the holidays because the folks in charge want to cut back on expenses, meaning paying for workers.

She added, “If you really want to make an impact and let the company know how you feel about their marketing practice, etc., this is the time to do it.”

Check out her video.

She had more to say about what’s going on at Walmart in a follow-up video.

Take a look.

Getting some inside info!

