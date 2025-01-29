A Friend Offers To Give A Lazy Friend A Ride To School, But The Lazy One Keeps Oversleeping And Making Them Both Late

If you had a friend who was often late for school, what would you do?

Would you try to help the friend get to school on time, or would you prioritize yourself and make sure you’re at school on time?

In today’s story, a friend is frustrated with another friend who is never ready when it’s time to leave for school.

Let’s see how the drama escalates.

AITA For Refusing to Pick Up my Friend for School Since the beginning of this school year, I have been picking up a close friend on my way to school. This is for many reasons. The main one being that she is typically very late. Our school starts at 7:30 in the morning, typically she won’t even be awake until hours after. When she does wake up, she might not have a ride.

She thought she was being helpful.

She lives with just her mom and they share a car, so if she wakes up and her mom isn’t there, then she likely won’t get to school at all. I thought that by offering to pick her up in the mornings, I would help her get to school more often. We’re both in our senior year, so attending and passing classes is extremely important this year for graduation.

Her friend still sleeps in.

But when I’ve been stopping by to pick her up, most days she isn’t even awake and I have to wake her by calling her. On days where she is awake, she won’t be ready until way too late. I made the rule in the beginning of the year that we need to leave her house by 7:05 to get to school. While we do love close to school, any later, traffic will be so bad that we won’t be there by the time the gates are closing. In other words, late.

She doesn’t want her friend to make her late for school.

I am not willing to be late to make sure that she gets to school. I’m the type of person who is always early to things. Frankly, I think that being late is rude. I can understand it a few times, things don’t always go according to plan, but consistently being late to a specifically set time is just disrespectful of the other person(s) time. That’s why I no longer want to pick up this friend in the mornings.

Her friend is not respectful of her time.

I made it very clear that I do not want to be late for school. I’ve given her the entire first semester to get into a schedule that works. I wouldn’t be upset if we were leaving her house a few minutes late. The problem is that when I stay, we’ll be leaving her house past school’s start. And on mornings where she’s not awake yet, it’s a waste of my time to stop by her house and wait a few minutes for her to respond.

They really are close to school.

I want her to be able to get to school, but I’m tired of sacrificing myself for it. If she was really determined to get to school, she could ride her bike. We’re not very far from school, a little over a mile. I feel like I’ve made it clear that I don’t want to be late, but she has not come out on time. It’s honestly not my responsibility to make sure that she gets to school on time.

She doesn’t want to hurt the friendship.

I thought that the problem was her needing a ride, but I feel like it’s more after this. I want to tell her that I won’t continue to pick her up if she’s consistently late, but I’m worried this might come off as rude or selfish and strain our friendship. But honestly, being annoyed at her for being late has been straining it too. Is it selfish to not want to pick her up anymore or should I be setting this boundary?

If I’m reading this correctly, it was her idea to pick the friend up, so clearly it’s not a problem to decide this isn’t a good idea after all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I like the texting idea.

She should set boundaries.

Here’s another texting idea.

A mile is totally walkable.

She needs to prioritize getting herself to school on time.

She’s given her friend enough chances.

She needs to get to school on time, too.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.