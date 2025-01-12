A Friend Wanted A Hairstyle She Saw On TikTok In Just One Session, But The Stylist Refuses To Give A Refund When It’s Revealed It Takes Multiple Sessions

Hair transformations take time, but not everyone gets the memo.

AITA for not giving my friend a refund I (26) female is a hairstylist that specializes in color correction. My friend (28) female booked an appointment with me that took place yesterday. A week before the appointment we met and did a consultation. During the consultation she told me what she wanted and I informed her that doing a color correction this complex will need multiple sessions. After the consultation was over, I sent her a follow up text of everything we discussed. She texted back basically disregarding everything and preceded to send me a Tiktok of what she wanted me to do to her hair.

I told her that in that video the client and her have completely different hair. I explained to her that I am going to do what she wants but I am going to do with the best interest of her hair health. She agreed so I sent a email of the agreement for her to sign. The day of the appointment everything went smooth until it was time to show her the end result of session one. She looked slightly disappointed and stated back to the Tiktok. I had to explain she in the video those are clips of multiple sessions put together. She paid and left.

When I got home I got a call from another friend telling me that my friend was sobbing on the phone about how I ruined her hair. Soon after the phone call I get a text from her asking for a refund and a free appointment to correct her hair. I redirected her to the email she signed and informed her that she still requires sessions to get her desired look. She hung up. Fast forward to this morning, my boss called me to let me know that my friend called to file a complaint against me and has tagged me in a facebook post of her bad mouthing me and my place of work. I am now receiving text messages from our mutuals telling to me to just give her a refund. She is threatening to sue for pain and suffering due to this causing her to have low self esteem and anxiety.

