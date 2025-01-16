A Frustrated Family Member Argues With Customer Service Rep Over Boarding Pass Mishap At Airport, And They Finally Threaten To Call The Police

Being a customer service representative isn’t for the faint of heart, but somebody has to do it.

Read how one Redditor’s boarding pass issue ultimately becomes a larger conversation on customer service etiquette.

You’re going to love it.

AITA for standing my ground I was dropping off my dad and little brother at the airport and helping them with check in when we faced a problem. My dad’s ticket was wrong, since the place we booked it had misspelled his name. So we lined up [for] the customer service when out of nowhere, this lady comes up and ask what we were waiting for.

I replied my dad’s boarding pass isn’t printing. So I’m waiting in line. She then asked for the passport and said she’ll do it.

And that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

I replied I’ve tried everything, it’s not gonna work. She then heads to the self-service machine and does exactly what I did and, to no surprise, it doesn’t work. So I said, “I told you so.” She then turns to look at me and says, “You’re being rude.”

But it didn’t end there…

I looked surprised [and say], “What do you mean? I literally told you that I tried everything, and it didn’t work.” She then proceeded to say, “You know, I can call the police.” I looked at her in disbelief.

And that’s when this customer service representative upped her game.

She then proceeded to say she’ll check in my dad, and I can leave. I stood my ground and waited with my dad. Guess what she does? She goes in the same line, same place and ends up going to the other worker to fix the boarding pass.

So, does Reddit think this person was misunderstood?

Or should they have been kinder to this customer service representative?

Let’s read the comments below to find out more.

It was pretty unanimous that this user is “YTA,” but the comments ranged.

People noted that the protocol was firmly “STFU.”

And others questioned why this person was there in the first place.

This person was rude, and this customer service representative was just trying to help — they should apologize.

But they probably won’t.

