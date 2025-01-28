Girlfriend Assumed Boyfriend’s Fancy Honey Jar Was “Their” Honey, So He Decided To Hide It From Her

Sharing is an important part of any civilized relationship.

Unfortunately, this man noticed that since his girlfriend started using his honey jar during her breakfasts, it doesn’t last nearly as long as it used to.

He made a bold decision to hide the expensive honey from her, which he thought was a good decision until he got caught!

Let’s analyze this situation.

AITA For having my own secret honey stash? Me (31 years old, male) and my partner (29 years old, female) have been living together for two years now. I like honey in my oatmeal. More specifically raw honey. Something about the flavor I just adore.

So I always bought it even if it cost a bit more than regular.

It’s a very serious matter to him, so what happened next really pushed his buttons.

It just so happens apparently my girlfriend decided this is “our” honey at one point last year.

The little jar that used to last me two months went out in two weeks of her waffles. I wouldn’t mind if we bought it together but I have to order it on amazon because no stores nearby sell the stuff.

He felt like something needed to be done, but without confrontation.

I didn’t want to seem like a cheapskate telling her to pay me for it, so in february the next bottle I got I hid it in my desk where I usually take my breakfast. Yesterday she happen to caught me pouring it into the oatmeal.

Things went downhill from there.

She got upset saying it was childish not to share it and that we are adults. But is not sharing if she is taking 80% of it and paying nothing for it. Today she came demanding honey for her waffles and I told her “It is my honey” and like out of the meme she went “OUR honey”. That started the discussion again. AITA?

Don’t do honey, kids!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Who knew honey addiction could break up families?

Let’s hope it actually doesn’t.

