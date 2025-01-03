Guy’s Wife Makes Him Work From Home, But When The Neighbor’s Dirt Bikes Interrupt His Meetings, The Conflict In Their Marriage Leads Him To File A False Police Report

Before the pandemic, working from home sounded like a dream.

Nowadays, this ‘dream’ is more accessible than ever before.

The reason more of us don’t opt for it? We’re all very aware of its downsides.

Take the guy in this story, for example. He gives into his wife’s pressure to work from home, but can’t deal with the noise from the neighbors.

Read on to find out how this made things in his marriage worse, instead of better.

AITA for filing a report on my neighbors for trespassing even though my wife told them they could come into our yard? My wife inherited her parents’ house when they moved. When they first bought the land and built the house, the people already living behind them had made a riding trail for their dirt bikes. The backyard is a little less than 1 acre and their trail comes into the yard about 75 feet and goes all the way across the yard. Now her parents had no issue with this and let the kids keep riding through. Now the whole family has dirtbikes and rides through. When we moved my wife told them that it was okay to keep doing this.

Read on to find out how this arrangement went sour.

The issue began when I had to start working from home. It was a 1.5 hour drive to my office, my wife didn’t like me driving for that long, and by the time I got home in the evenings it was late. I wouldn’t get all of my share of household work done between eating, showering, and spending time with her. I’d put it off until my days off. That caused a lot of fights between us so the solution we came up with was that I took a pay cut and worked from home, since there were no career opportunities closer for me.

Let’s see how this changed things.

When they ride their dirtbikes through, you can hear them clearly in the house. It has caused me a lot of issues during business calls and conferences. I’ve closed all the doors and windows. There’s no other room I can use for my office. I’ve tried talking to my wife about it several times, and my wife has been home a few times where I’ve had to push a meeting back by a couple of hours, drive to my office to handle business, then drive home. My wife refused to tell them they couldn’t use the back end of our yard anymore because they’ve been doing it for so long.

So this guy decided to take things into his own hands.

So I went and talked to the neighbors about it. I told them what was going on and asked that they please call to see if I have any meetings or calls scheduled before they start riding. That worked for about a week until they talked to my wife about it and she apparently told them they didn’t have to do that. So once again it’s noise during the daytime when I’m trying to work. I feel like I’ve exhausted all my options in finding a better solution to this, so I filed a police report over the neighbors’ trespassing to get it to stop. They have stopped but now my wife is livid with me for being a bad neighbor and going over her head over a ‘silly’ matter. AITA?

The dirt bikes are annoying and getting in the way of this guy’s work – that much is clear.

But the family had an arrangement with his wife. The real problem was the way that this couple consistently undermined one another, instead of communicating about the matter at hand.

Let’s see what Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that there were some big problems in this household – and they did not pertain to the neighbors.

While another comment pointed out that what he did in retaliation was way more serious.

However, this person thought that the guy was doing his best by his wife, and that she could have some more respect.

Lying to the police and filing a false report? Bad.

Making your husband work from home, then undermining him on the one thing that is making it impossible for him to do so? Also bad.

Riding your dirt-bikes across someone else’s land, when you know that someone has a problem with it? Bad again.

This situation is just an all-round mess.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.