Have You Been Searching For Popular Hand Sanitizers Lately And Been Unable To Find Them? This TikToker Has A Tip For You.

It seems like everyone is looking for small bottles of hand sanitizer lately, but stores seem to be out of them.

This Walmart worker figured out where they were stocked and decided to make a video letting everyone know.

As she is walking through the store, she says, “Guys, my co-workers just put these hand sanitizers out.”

She walks up to where the product is located and says, “It’s in the front, where all the makeup and stuff is.”

She shows the different products that are available in the area since every store is a little different.



She talks about where they are in her store, “Mine is on aisle G8, so where the haircare and the makeup meet.”

While the aisle number might be different in each store, she does a good job at describing what other products are around.

She wraps up the video by saying, “So, I grabbed me three of them. Y’all go check your stores.”

It is crazy that hand sanitizer is becoming so popular again, it feels like 2020!

These bottles are pretty convenient though.

Check out the full video to see exactly where they are located.

Go get them while they are in stock!

