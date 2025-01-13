Have You Ever Been Frustrated That You Couldn’t Find Something At Dollar Tree? This TikToker Might Have Figured Out Why.

Dollar Tree is a great place to shop if you are looking for good deals on great products.

The one downside is that some of their best products are often out of stock, and this TikToker seems to have discovered why.

She made a video about this to explain the situation.

She starts of by saying, “So here’s what happened at the Dollar Tree. I called before I drove over here, and I asked them if they had any of the little spray hand sanitizers and the man on the phone said yes, but we only have a few left.”

Great! She ran right down to the Dollar Tree to get them, but when she showed up, she couldn’t find them.

So she asked an employee, who told her they were out of them.

Then, after a moment, another employee comes over and hands her a couple of them.

This is where things take a turn.

She explains, “The woman (employee) goes, ‘Those are Mine'” That’s pretty weird, but it gets worse. “She says, those are mine and literally takes them out of my hand.”

Wow, now that is crossing a line!

She goes back and forth with the employee a little bit before finally deciding to complain to the manager about it.

When she does, he goes and grabs a couple more from behind the counter to give to her, saying, “There’s an employee who has 15 stashed behind the counter, and I have a couple, so I’m going to give you mine.”

What? Why are they stashing things they haven’t bought behind the counter?

I guess it isn’t uncommon for employees at stores to set aside items that they want to purchase.

She wraps up the video saying, “I have been wanting to try them so bad for months, but the Dollar Tree employees just hoard them all.”

She does admit that this is a pretty small problem in the big scheme of things, but it is disappointing that she can’t get them when the employees have hidden a bunch away.

I guess one of the perks of working there is that you get first choice of the products.

Check out the full video to get the whole story and see what you think.

The people in the comments don’t have much sympathy for her.

This person jokes about sending thoughts and prayers.

Here is someone saying that this is one small perk for working in retail.

Here is someone who can’t find them either.

It is not a big deal, but it’s still annoying.

