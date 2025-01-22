Customer Moved Someone’s Foot When They Put It Right Next To His Face At The Movie Theater, But He Got Kicked Out When They Complained

People kicking your seat, talking during the movie, phones ringing… a mysterious foot almost touching your face?

These are things nobody wants to have to deal with when at the movies, but in a knee-jerk reaction, this man removed someone’s foot from the headrest to his right,

Theater security sided with the other guy, though, and kicked him out.

Now he’s wondering if he was really in the wrong for doing so.

Let’s find out.

AITA for touching someone’s foot at the movie theater? The place was mostly empty, two people sat down behind me, and one of them put their feet (no shoes, yes socks) on the headrest to my right, under a foot away from my face.

Yikes. That’s very rude.

After a bit, I realize it, and without thinking I move it, cause that’s just instinctively disgusting. Well, there was a bit of yelling for like a minute. After a while, they left, and later an employee came to ask me to step outside, and then asked me to leave. I left without arguing and as politely as I could because they were just doing their job.

It was a silly situation that escalated, leaving him puzzled.

Genuinely curious, am I in the wrong here? I feel like they’re in the wrong for putting their disgusting feet near someone’s face while they’re eating, but obviously I’m biased to agree with myself. AITA?

That was not fair to him.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

He could have asked them instead of touching their foot, but he was the one being bothered first.

This could have been avoided if the person had basic movie theater etiquette.

