He Made A Deal With His Dad About Renting To Him, But He Doesn’t Want The Conditions Attached To That

AITA for telling my dad he has no business telling who can live with me? My dad came into serious cash a few years ago and purchased a quaint small 1500 sq foot two-bedroom house in Seal Beach CA. We are from West Los Angeles. My dad planned on making it retirement home. He had a family living there for 10 years and they recently moved to another state. At the same time I was planning to move out to Seal Beach.

My dad offered to rent me the place on the condition that I improve the house and upkeep the property and pay the utilities.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work for him.

I moved in three years ago. Two years ago I met my girl Lindsay and she moved in with me. We are serious and I do want to marry her and have a family. My dad found out and accused me for bring taking advantage of by her because she’s an actress. Now he’s telling me to go find my own place if I want to live with Lindsay.

And he’s not willing to compromise.

I told him she’s probably going to be the mother of his grandkids so it’s good idea to support us. She’s not costing my dad a dime. I appreciate what my dad has done for me as a single dad. But he can’t tell me who can or can’t be my roommate. I’m 27. Renting a similar place would cost us like $5000 a month. No, we don’t want to live here forever so we’re no sponging off him.

Here is what folks are saying.

You can’t have everything, dude.

You’d think this would be simple to understand.

Exactly. You can’t choose which landlord rules apply to you.

To be fair, it’s a precarious profession.

It’s pretty entitled.

He doesn’t know he’s got a good thing.

It might be too late to salvage it now.

