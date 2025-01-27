He Missed The Birth Of Their Child, And Every Time He Has An Argument With His Wife She Brings It Up Again

Would you be able to forgive your spouse for missing a milestone in your relationship?

AITA for telling my wife that she needs to get over me missing the birth of our daughter I work in a job where there are times when I do not have access to my phone. Or I am in the middle of nowhere These times are well scheduled in advance and basically take up my whole day. There are a ton of safety regulations I have to follow during this time.

My wife was pregnant, and at the time, I planned to take off work near her due date. Unfortunately, she went into labor early (about a month early). And I was on an inspection. I only learned about her going into labor when I got signal again. By the time I got to the hospital, she has already given birth.

This was about 1.5 years ago, and I am an involved father. The issue is every single time we have an argument, she will bring up I missed the birth. It happens almost every single time. From serious arguments to what fastfood should we get.

Today was my breaking point. We got into an argument about her wanting to change the daycare situation. She wants to change daycare to one closer to the home. I do drop off and she does pick up. The only one closer to our home is too expensive, and we can not afford it.

In the middle of the argument, she pulled out I wasn’t there for the birth again. I told her she needs to get over that and stop using it in every argument we have. She called me a jerk and left. AITA?

