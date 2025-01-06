He Took Five Days Of Paternity Leave To Help Take Care Of Their Newborn, But Now His Wife Is Mad At Him For Playing Football For 40 Minutes With His Friends
It can be exhausting taking care of a newborn baby.
In today’s story, one dad takes five days of paternity leave from work so that he can help his wife with the baby. Then he makes a decision that made her angry.
Let’s see what he did and why she’s upset.
AITA for taking a 40-minute break to play football during my “paternity” leave?
I (M) took 5 days off work to help my wife with our 3-month-old son.
For context, I’m the sole provider working a full-time job plus side gigs.
During the first 4 days, I did a good chunk of the caregiving (except for feeding since my wife breastfeeds).
Not perfect, but I was doing substantially more than usual.
He took a break from parenting to play football.
On day 4, I saw some guys playing football in the park and asked my wife if I could join them.
She agreed, though somewhat reluctantly.
I left for about 40 minutes total while the baby was calm.
When I got back, the baby was still feeding and drowsy, but my wife was clearly angry and giving me the silent treatment.
His wife is upset.
When I asked what was wrong, she said it was unfair that I could take breaks like that while she couldn’t.
I acknowledged what she said but didn’t apologize since I honestly didn’t think I’d done anything wrong.
As I was leaving the bedroom, she started going off on me, and I just told her I didn’t know what to say.
It’s been two nights now, and she still won’t talk to me or ask for help with the baby. AITA?
It sounds like his wife needs a break. Maybe he should offer to take the baby for an hour while she does something she wants to do.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…
The mom needs a break too.
He needs to give his wife a break.
He needs to act like a grown up.
As long as she gets a break too, he can take a break.
He needs to take charge.
He needs to insist that his wife takes a break.
