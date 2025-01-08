He Went To The Same Hairstylist Even Though He Was Worried She Would Mess Up His Hair, And When She Did Mess Up His Hair, His Mother Was Mad At Him For Being Upset

One bad decision can really ruin your self confidence, and this story is a living proof of that.

This guy knew his old hairstylist was never good at cutting his hair, but he decided to give her one more chance. Now, his mother is mad at him.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for refusing to go back to my old hairstylist? I’m Z, 17 M. I have been struggling with self image for quite some years now and the only thing that helps me boost my confidence is my hair, I am aware that I am not handsome nor pretty by any means and I made peace with that fact.

I have black curly medium-length hair which is down to my chest, I take really good care of it and it’s just my way of expressing myself and who I am. I take great pride in how my hair looks.

He knew this hairstylist wasn’t good for his hair!

However, whenever I have went to a hair dresser she always went against my wishes and made my hair look ridiculous (The reason why I kept going to her is because she is my mom’s friend for over 30 years and she has been doing my hair for more than 10 years). These past few years I decided to put an end to it and kept cutting my hair at home, its been almost 2 years since I went to any hairstylists.

He simply wanted this hairstylist to do what he had asked of her.

Today, I wanted to try a new hairstyle which is more fitting for straight hair, so I decided to ask my mom if we could go to her friend’s salon to see if she can straighten it for me and cut my dead ends. She agreed and when we arrived everything was fine, the casual chitchat about school and work. Now, a little disclaimer, I am a very non conferential person and very sensitive. When I showed her the style I want she said she can do that, so I trusted even though I had a gut feeling this was gonna end up bad.

UH OH…

When she cut and styles my hair I couldn’t help but cry because she had ruined my well-maintained hair with random chops and now it looked absolutely disgusting. Her and my mom tried to argue saying “It looks fine. You’re overreacting as always!” but I wasn’t in the mood to hear any of that, I just grabbed my coat and left.

He was furious at what she had done!

I sat in the car and waited, when my mom came out she was very angry with me and scolded me for “embarrassing her in front of her friend after everything she’s done for me.” I snapped and said “Your friend has done nothing else rather than ruin my confidence all these years, she can’t do her job, every time she touches my hair I have to go home and cut it myself to be able to step out in public!” and this upsetted her and she hasn’t been talking to me since. I don’t think I’m in the wrong, but I don’t know anymore. AITA?

GEEZ! That’s a lot of drama over a haircut!

Why did he go to the hairstylist when he knew she would mess up?!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This user has mixed views on this story.

This user knows points out that he needs to be more careful about who touches his hair!

This user thinks the hairstylist is the one who messed up.

This user doesn’t understand what this guy is trying to say or do!

This old man knows that some hairstylist will never understand what you need!

He never should’ve gone to the hairstylist.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.