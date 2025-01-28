Her Annoying Brother Teased Her With Food When She Had To Fast For A Medical Test, So She Took Her Revenge When He Got Tooth Surgery And Couldn’t Eat Anything

You haven’t seen petty until you’ve seen how siblings can mess with each other.

This girl shares how her brother taunted her when she had to fast for a blood test.

It wasn’t long until the brother was the one who couldn’t eat, and she was able to get very petty revenge.

Check out this funny encounter between this pair of siblings.

My brother thought it’d be good to taunt me when I couldn’t eat A few weeks ago I had to get blood tests done, which if you don’t know, you cant eat/drink anything other then water or ice for 12-24 hours.

My brother went out of his way to eat things in front of me. Candy bars, MY favorite chips, sending me pics of him eating dinner. Keep in mind! He doesn’t live with us! He went out of his way to taunt me!

Now the brother is the one who can’t eat.

But he went to the dentist yesterday for surgery. He cant eat anything but protien shakes and meal replacer milks. I’m buying so many snacks that I know he loves so I can sit in his house and eat them.

That’s seriously a lot of junk food!

Nerds clusters, cheetos, smile gummies, sunflower seeds, mcdonalds burger and fries. I don’t even like some of them! But he deserves it. And I will begrudgingly eat my way through gross seeds to watch him suffer further. Take it you big idiot, I hope you hate your stupid thick milk.

YIKES! This girl’s brother messed with the wrong person!

He should’ve been supportive instead of taunting her.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows brothers are like that!

This user has a gross suggestion for the girl.

That’s right! This user suggests sending photographs to her brother.

This user thinks fasting for 24 hours or more is insane for a blood test!

That’s right! This user suggests ordering the brother’s favourite food and they’re not wrong!

If the brother had been nicer, his sister wouldn’t have made him miserable!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.