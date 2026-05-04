One Bride’s Big Day Was Derailed by a Stepmother Who Refused to Sit Down

There are some folks out there who have to make EVERYTHING about them…

And you’re about to meet one of them!

A newly-married woman talked about how her stepmother did everything in her power to make her wedding day a total disaster.

Let’s take a look!

My dad’s new wife had an adult temper tantrum the whole day! “My dad recently married a woman that myself, my siblings and many members of my dad’s family do not like.

This sounds bad…

She has done some very hurtful things in the past year and is very controlling of my father and his contact with us. Any time she doesn’t get her way, she has an ‘outburst’ and my dad takes the path of least resistance and just does what she says, even if it comes at the cost of hurting his kids. However, I decided to put that all behind me and invite her to my wedding anyway (knowing sadly that my dad would likely not come to my wedding if she wasn’t invited). I did however only ask that he come to the rehearsal, as it would only be about 20 people and I didn’t want any drama happening the night before the wedding. My dad agreed with the plan months ago, but then a week before called and said he wouldn’t be there if she wasn’t invited. I stood my ground and said I’d see them on the wedding day.

Uh oh…

That seemed to have set her off… She arrived in a bright red, sparkly mini dress. Multiple guests were overhead asking “who the stripper in the dress was”. She cried before the ceremony started and refused to stand as my mom and dad walked me down the aisle. She sulked and disappeared for family photos…even though I was inviting her to be in them.

Good lord!

Loudly said that she “didn’t want to eat any of the bad food” that was being served for dinner. This comment actually got my grandma who never says a mean thing about anyone to tell her that “if she can’t be respectful then she needs to leave”. Got into a fight with my dad and threw her drink. Kept disappearing to drink in her car, then reappearing just to sulk and cry in the corner. Luckily, none of these events impacted my night at all, I had the best day ever! Still trying to decide if/how to confront my dad about how concerning this behavior was…”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Well, she definitely sounds like an EVIL stepmother!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who is cutting ties with his dad’s family after his stepmom started issuing demands.