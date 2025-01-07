Her Horrible Manager Wouldn’t Let Her Stay Home Even Though She Was Sick, So She Prevented The Manager From Going On Vacation

Not all bosses or managers good! This girl had to deal with the worst boss!

Want to threaten my job for being sick and “ruining” your day? Enjoy having your weekend ruined as well! Many years ago I worked at a gas station on a college campus, mainly the evening shift Thursday through Sunday nights. The manager, I’ll call her Wanda, was useless. She was constantly failing at her responsibilities, then blaming the employees when the owner would mention something.

I had been working there for about 4 years when one morning I wasn’t feeling well. I called around to see if anyone could come in for my shift (4-12), but no one was available. I called Wanda to let her know I was sick and unable to come in, since part of her job was to cover shifts when others cannot. She told me to be at work and on time, or else I would be fired.

So I took my sick self up to work and within an hour I was throwing up. I even threw up behind the counter when I couldn’t make it to the bathroom in time. I called Wanda and told her I had to leave, as I was throwing up constantly. She got an attitude, but said she would come in anyway.

An hour later, she showed up, complaining that I ruined her day because she and her boyfriend were planning to leave to go on vacation that evening. I started to gather my things and she asked me what I was doing. I said, “I’m sick and throwing up. I’m going home.” She replied, “I’m just here to watch the store while you get yourself together. If you leave, don’t bother coming back.” So I left.

Around 8:00 Wanda called to ask me where I was. I told her I was at home, in bed, still throwing up. She told me I needed to come back to work so she could leave for her vacation. I reminded her of what she said before she left and said I was more than happy to comply. I hung up the phone and unplugged it (this was when land lines were still popular). I plugged the phone back in at 11:45 and called the store. Wanda answered after a minute of ringing, so the store had to be busy (usually there’s a ton of college kids wanting to get alcohol before the midnight cutoff).

I said something like, “Wanda, it’s Christine. I just wanted to let you know that I’ll be coming by Monday to get my last check and also, I agreed to work doubles tomorrow and Sunday so EmployeeX could go home for the weekend. Goodnight”, and unplugged the phone again after hanging up. I had a cell phone at this point, but Wanda didn’t have the number, so I didn’t plug my phone back in until Monday. I went up to the office around 3 to get my last check and Wanda was furious.

She had worked an entire extra week’s worth of hours in one weekend and she was salaried, so no extra pay. She also got in a lot of trouble when the owner found out what she did and I was rehired immediately. She was fired within a year of that incident.

