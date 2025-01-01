Her Husband’s Family Consistently Showed Up Late, So She Felt Her Efforts Were Unappreciated And Her Time Was Disrespected

Family dynamics can be a tricky terrain to navigate, especially when it comes to dealing with chronically late in-laws.

For one wife, the holiday dinners turned from joyful to frustrating when her in-laws consistently showed up late and belittled her efforts to pick up their slack.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for expecting an apology when my inlaws are chronically late? I have been married to my husband for fifteen years. In that time, I have taken over preparing holidays for his family and our small family.

Their in-laws don’t exactly make prepping easy.

His parents have always shown up late to every holiday. Not 10 or even 20 minutes late, but an hour to 2 hours late.

Their husband refuses to take a side, making things even harder.

My husband and I have discussed that I feel it is rude and inconsiderate, but he refuses to speak to them about it. Instead, he tells me I should just get over it. We had decided together that they would not bring any significant part of the meal, as they were always late.

But this plan was soon forgotten.

This year was no different, and my husband forgot that we had made that deal. So, his mother was bringing mashed potatoes. He refused and acted insulted when I tried to purchase potatoes.

So guess who ends up showing up late again?

In typical fashion, his parents showed up 1 hour late. This meant we had to wait for them to eat, and the food I had spent all day preparing sat for an hour.

To top it all off, they were completely unapologetic and unappreciative.

They offered no apology and just became demanding at once. Wanting things cut and requiring I fetch things for them. During the meal, they thanked my husband for preparing everything, to which he explained that I did it all. They then said, “Well, it’s a joint effort.” AITA for thinking his family owes me an apology?

Sounds like there’s a whole lot of tension at this table.

Reddit is sure to have some insight on this.

There’s no sense in waiting for an apology. The best this person can do is set a strong boundary.

This redditor thinks the in-laws aren’t the only people lacking some discipline…

Don’t they expect this behavior from their in-laws at this point? No sense in continuing to rage about it.

The host has a tough choice in front of them, but it’s one that needs to be made.

It seems like everyone in this situation could have done better.

When no one takes responsibility, it’s hard to say who’s truly at fault.

