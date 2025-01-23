Her Parents Wanted Her To Get A Part Time Job During High School, So She Filled Out Job Applications In A Way That Would Guarantee She Wouldn’t Get A Job

Sometimes being clever can pay off pretty well.

This girl’s parents wanted her to work during high school, but she wanted to focus on her academics instead.

Find out what she did to avoid getting a job!

My parents tried to force me to get a job in high school. For context I was the youngest in my family. My older sister didn’t have to work and while 2 of my siblings did help my dad at his business after school it was just for 2 hours Monday-Friday.

She was doing pretty well in school.

I was a good student. I got an academic scholarship for all four years at my private high school. None of my siblings can say the same, but my parents were firm on their belief that I needed to contribute more to the household despite saving a few thousand on my tuition.

She was against the idea…

I didn’t want to work. I wanted to focus on my studies and play sports, but they wouldn’t let up. My siblings kept bringing me job applications for every fast food restaurant in the area, but I didn’t do anything with them.

They weren’t going to give up.

My parents decided they were going to drive me to each one and watch me hand in the application to each restaurant. Cue the malicious compliance.

UH OH…

I filled out the applications, and they checked to make sure I gave my correct name and phone number. Thankfully they didn’t check the desired wages box towards the bottom. I asked for $75k/year. This was in 1986. I didn’t get a single call.

That was CLEVER!

I bet her parents wondered why she didn’t get any of the jobs.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user wants to know why her siblings were so involved in the employment process.

That’s right! This user has a better response for her.

This user thinks the story is funny!

This user shares a story of their coworker which is pretty similar to this one.

This user’s relative is going through a similar scenario!

It’s too bad the parents didn’t think school should be the priority.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.